Ukraine: Charity says stores full after donation surge
By Greig Watson & Jeremy Ball
BBC News
- Published
A charity has appealed for a pause in donations after gifts for Ukraine filled up its storerooms.
Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity (DRS) said large quantities of clothes and blankets had been handed over since the start of the war.
But organiser Steve Cooke said these took time to process and were too bulky to be sent to the warzone.
Instead they will be divided between refugee charities working across the East Midlands.
The charity has been inundated after unofficial collections across the county were handed in.
DRS said while it was grateful, the huge response had presented logistical challenges,
"We are full and the vans are still unloading," said Mr Cooke.
"It is going to fill our storerooms so we will have to put a message out saying 'No more donations at the moment until we can process it'.
"We rely on volunteers to come in and sort through the clothes."
Mr Cooke also confirmed such donations would not be used for those directly affected by the war.
"We cannot take these material donations to Poland and Ukraine.
"We cannot ship it across Europe, it is far too expensive and it takes up all the resources of van drivers, petrol and accommodation," he said.
Some would go to clothing banks in Nottingham and Derby, with others used to help refugees in Calais and Lebanon.
Mr Cooke added they were not expecting to get a large number of Ukrainians needing assistance but would be prepared if that changed.
He advised those wishing to help to send money to large organisations like the Red Cross, UNHCR or the Disasters Emergency Committee.
This advice has been echoed by the government, which invited people to donate cash rather than goods.
