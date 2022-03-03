Man in court over fires at Derby schools and churches
By Amy Phipps & PA news agency
A man has appeared in court charged with a string of arson attacks at churches and schools in Derby.
Johnny Brady appeared before magistrates in Chesterfield via video-link on Thursday charged with seven counts of arson and one count of burglary.
The 18-year-old, of no fixed abode, opted not to enter a plea and was granted unconditional bail.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 31 March.
Mr Brady is accused of starting fires at the following buildings between October and December 2020:
- St Mary's Catholic School
- Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School
- Orangery Cafe at Markeaton Park
- St Mathew's Church
- Mackworth Community Centre
- St Paul's Church
- All Saints' Church
The burglary relates to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park Community School in Mickleover.
The blaze at Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover in October 2020 caused "extensive damage".
It required the response of 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms.
At St Mary's School in Darley Abbey, the fire resulted in the total loss of the building.
All Saint's Church in Mackworth, a Grade I listed building founded in the 14th Century, also suffered "significant" damage in December 2020.
