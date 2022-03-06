Storm Franklin: Derby students hit by storm find new homes
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Seven students who had to leave their home after the roof was blown off by a storm have found alternative accommodation.
After Storm Franklin hit the UK on 20 February a property on Wilson Street in Derby was severely damaged.
The University of Derby students - six of whom came from Spain - were given temporary accommodation while they found a new place to stay.
The university has been contacted for a comment.
Their group has now been split across three different houses.
Paula Lopez, who is in her third year of studies, said none of the group lost crucial coursework, and have recovered most of their belongings from the old property.
The economics and marketing student said she and her friends are now trying to settle into their new homes as they focus on finishing their degrees.
"We're just trying to forget what's happened," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.