Shrovetide Football returns to Ashbourne for second day
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A town divided by an ancient football gamed is due to gather for a second day to watch it come to a close.
Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football is played in the Derbyshire town over two days on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.
Honours were shared on day one with both sides - the Up'Ards and Down'Ards - managing to goal the ball.
The competition has been a local tradition since 1667 but the pandemic led to the 2021 event being cancelled.
It returned on Tuesday with the ball being "turned up" in the town centre by 91-year-old Bay Spencer.
The Up'Ards - those born north of Henmore Brook - started strong and overpowered the Down'Ards to goal the ball first.
As it happened before 18:00, rules state the ball has to be returned to the Plinth and turned up for a second time on the same day.
The Down'Ards then enjoyed their moment of glory with the ball goaled again shortly before 22:00 to square things up.
Archie Watkins, a student in Bristol, said he came home to Ashbourne to play for the Down'Ards.
"There was no chance I was missing this," he said.
"It's a thing we all do here, it's very dear to all of us."
Mr Watkins said the Up'Ards tended to perform better in big fields so they had a tactic to boost their chances.
"The Down'Ards normally are better in smaller spaces.
"We have more river players - so hopefully we can get it into the river, push down and hopefully make some ground."
A large number of players and spectators are expected to return for the second day of play, which is scheduled to get under way at 14:00 GMT.
