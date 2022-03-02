BBC News

Shrovetide Football returns to Ashbourne for second day

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The ancient game is traditionally played on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday

A town divided by an ancient football gamed is due to gather for a second day to watch it come to a close.

Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football is played in the Derbyshire town over two days on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.

Honours were shared on day one with both sides - the Up'Ards and Down'Ards - managing to goal the ball.

The competition has been a local tradition since 1667 but the pandemic led to the 2021 event being cancelled.

It returned on Tuesday with the ball being "turned up" in the town centre by 91-year-old Bay Spencer.

The Up'Ards - those born north of Henmore Brook - started strong and overpowered the Down'Ards to goal the ball first.

As it happened before 18:00, rules state the ball has to be returned to the Plinth and turned up for a second time on the same day.

The Down'Ards then enjoyed their moment of glory with the ball goaled again shortly before 22:00 to square things up.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Royal Shrovetide Football is believed to have been played in Ashbourne since 1667

Archie Watkins, a student in Bristol, said he came home to Ashbourne to play for the Down'Ards.

"There was no chance I was missing this," he said.

"It's a thing we all do here, it's very dear to all of us."

Mr Watkins said the Up'Ards tended to perform better in big fields so they had a tactic to boost their chances.

"The Down'Ards normally are better in smaller spaces.

"We have more river players - so hopefully we can get it into the river, push down and hopefully make some ground."

A large number of players and spectators are expected to return for the second day of play, which is scheduled to get under way at 14:00 GMT.

