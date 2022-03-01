Chellaston: Crash sends car into front of supermarket
Shoppers got a shock when a crash between two cars sent one smashing into the front of a supermarket.
Display racks in front of the Co-op store in Swarkestone Road, Chellaston, Derbyshire, were damaged in the crash at 09:20 GMT.
Derbyshire Police said street furniture was also damaged and road authorities had been made aware.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries but nobody else was hurt and there were no arrests.
