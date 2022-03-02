Derby Folk Festival to include cathedral concert
By Jennifer Harby
A city folk festival is to include a cathedral concert to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of one of Britain's best-known composers.
Derby Folk Festival will run over three days from 30 September to 2 October.
The event will include a celebration of the work of Ralph Vaughan Williams inside the city's cathedral, featuring music from the cathedral's choristers.
Derby City councillor Ross McCristal said the event was going "from strength to strength".
'Long tradition'
Now in its 16th year, the festival will run across several locations besides the cathedral, including Derby's Market Place and The Old Bell Hotel.
Performers will include Granny's Attic, The Carrivick Sisters and a special performance of the show The Pitmen Poets.
Further activities will be run through Derby's Museum of Making and the Quad arts centre.
Organiser Bob Rushton said: "This year's list of artists continues our long tradition of mixing well-known established acts with those who are newer to the scene.
"We've tried to reflect the wide range of genres from across the folk scene."
Mr McCristal, cabinet member for wellbeing, leisure, culture and tourism, said: "We are pleased to be welcoming back Derby Folk Festival for its 16th year.
"This hugely successful event attracts both residents and visitors from around the UK and beyond, right into the heart of Derby.
"We're particularly proud to be involved in this event, as it continues to go from strength to strength."
