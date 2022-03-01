Ukraine conflict: Cafe flooded with donations for refugees
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A Derbyshire cafe has been inundated with donations after inviting people to show their support for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The Railway Tea Rooms, in Belper, received more than 70 bags of clothes and other essentials in a single day.
Anita Spyra, who organised the appeal, said the supplies would now be taken to Poland.
The donations push is among several efforts taking place across the East Midlands to help Ukrainian refugees.
"It's heartbreaking about the people, the kids - they've lost everything," Ms Spyra said.
But she said the response from people had been "amazing".
And she added her parents, who live in Poland, had taken in two Ukrainian families.
Meanwhile, a Belper florist is selling single-stemmed sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, to raise money for the cause.
The business had pledged that every penny will be donated to The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal.
And a Polish family from Ashbourne has organised donation drop-off points at four locations in the town.
Kinga Sciebura said within about 48 hours they already had enough to fill half a van with supplies.
"We posted it on Ashbourne Facebook groups and in 24 hours it went mad," she said.
"We have had some people bringing 10 bin bags - toiletries, absolutely everything we can think of and everything is in good condition.
"We can't thank everyone enough."
The 27-year-old added they would continue to collect until Friday and then send the van to Poland on Sunday.
Meanwhile in Nottingham, notable buildings including Wollaton Hall, Nottingham Council House and the Queen's Medical Centre were lit up over the weekend in support of Ukraine.
And on Monday, hundreds of people attended a vigil in Leicester's Town Hall Square demanding an end to the Russian invasion.
