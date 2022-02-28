East Midlands Railway services reinstated after staff hit by Covid
- Published
East Midlands Railway has restored its full weekday timetable between the region and London.
Services had been cut back due to Covid-related staff absences, but eight weekday trains have come back along with the return of 33 on Sundays.
The rail operator said a 13-year senior conductor dispute had affected the Sunday timetable, but this has now been formally resolved.
The services started up again on Sunday and Monday.
The weekday services that were reinstated from Monday run from 04:47 to 21:02 GMT, and cover routes to London St Pancras to and from Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield.
Regional services that have returned on Sunday affect Derby, Crewe, Nottingham, Matlock, Mansfield Woodhouse, Grantham, Newark Northgate, Lincoln, Norwich and Manchester Piccadilly.
Paul Barnfield, operations director at East Midlands Railway, said they were "pleased" to be able to reintroduce services, which was "made possible by the continued decline in Covid-related staff absences and the resolution of industrial disputes".
