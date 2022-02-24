Flood-hit Elvaston Castle Country Park to remain closed
A country park has been forced to close for a fourth consecutive day due to "significant flooding".
Bosses at Elvaston Castle Country Park in Derbyshire say there is flowing water on main routes around the park from the River Derwent.
This is creating hidden hazards like logs and pot holes, they added.
The park has been closed since Storm Franklin hit, flooding roads, taking down trees and ripping the roof off a house.
Operators of the country park - owned by Derbyshire County Council - said it would reopen as soon as possible, pending safety checks.
