Snake Pass: Peak District A57 shut for at least a month
- Published
A major route through the Peak District will be closed for at least a month due to land slips.
The A57 Snake Pass was shut on Monday following damage caused by rain from weekend storms, the council said.
Inspectors found three slumps in one mile, resulting in a closure from Fairholmes car park at Ladybower Reservoir to Glossop.
This is for an initial one-month period, officials said, but no reopening date could be given.
The road, known for its extreme weather, was most recently closed in October for general maintenance, including work on its drainage.
Two of the areas of slippage on the road were already being monitored, the council said, but a third slip has seen the verge drop by two metres (6ft).
Engineers were unable to come up with designs to repair the road as it had to be stabilised first, which was weather dependant.
Kewal Singh Athwal, the council's cabinet member for highways, said: "I know this will be a huge inconvenience to everyone who uses the A57 regularly.
"However, with the ground underneath the road surface expected to continue to move, in the interests of everyone's safety we simply cannot allow traffic to use the road."
Local access will be maintained for residents, the council said, but other drivers will have to follow the diversion route through Hathersage, Hope, Doveholes, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Hayfield and Glossop.
Snake Pass is known for its winding route, but its title actually came from the serpent on the arms of the Duke of Devonshire, which gave its name to a nearby pub The Snake Pass Inn.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.