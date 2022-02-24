Derbyshire landslide road repairs delayed by salmon breeding
A Derbyshire road that was closed two years ago following a landslide may not reopen until 2023, the council has said.
Work to repair Lea Road, near Cromford, was delayed last year due to a cracked pipe and a further slip.
Derbyshire County Council is ready to resume repairs but has been asked by the Environment Agency to wait until June.
The agency is concerned river bed work could disrupt salmon breeding season.
The authority said as a result, the road would not be able to reopen until February 2023.
However, it said it was talking to the Environment Agency about lifting the condition so work could resume soon and be completed by November.
Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways, said: "We do understand the frustration of everyone who lives locally and have not been able to use Lea Road for so long.
"We now have a design solution and a way forward and will work with the Environment Agency to see if we can start on site sooner than June."
