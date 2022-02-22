Carsington Water: Arrest after teen passenger killed in crash
A man has been arrested over a road crash which killed a teenager in Derbyshire.
Police said a Isuzu D-Max - a pickup-style vehicle - hit a tree on the B5035 near Carsington Water in the early hours of 13 February.
Jack Hotchkiss, 19, from the Foston area, was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.
The driver, from the Ashbourne area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man, in his 20s, has been released on police bail.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the B5035 at the time and may have dashcam footage of the Isuzu.
