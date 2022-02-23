Students left stranded after storm tears off roof at Derby house
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Seven students are facing an anxious effort to find new accommodation after the roof of their shared house was torn off during the weekend's storms.
The property on Wilson Street in Derby was severely damaged at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
Nobody was injured, but the international students say they are now looking for a new place to stay.
The University of Derby said it was "providing temporary accommodation" for the time being.
A spokesman said: "The students have also been provided with food vouchers and are being supported with their wellbeing to ensure there is no detrimental impact on their studies."
Clara Ruiz, one of six Spanish students living in the house, said some of the housemates were having lunch when "a really strong wind" started blowing over the house.
"We saw the roof collapsing on the ground of the front yard," she said.
"Upstairs in the room, it was like open sky [and] raining, and we were really shocked.
"We started grabbing things and going downstairs, because we didn't know what was going to happen."
Ms Ruiz said they were due to speak to the landlord and Derby City Council to find a new house, which is "difficult" due to it being in the middle of term.
"We hope they can help, because we don't know what is going to happen at any point," she said.
Paula Lopez, a third-year economics and marketing student, said they had to leave the house with only what they had to hand, with the group left to buy new clothes, phone chargers and other basics while they stay elsewhere.
Though the house itself was insured, she said the contract did not cover the students' belongings.
The residents have since been able to return to the property and pack up their belongings, but still have no permanent place to go.
Ms Lopez said picking up the pieces in the aftermath of the storm had been "stressful", with the students hoping to keep their group intact.
"We've been together trying to sort everything," she said.
"We're all friends and we're like a family, so we're trying to help each other out.
"The only thing that we're really happy about is that nobody got injured."
The University of Derby said it was "waiting to hear how the landlords concerned intend to respond to this situation" before it can work out "what, if any, further support our students may need".
"Our priority is ensuring our students are safe and have access to the resources they require while we explore how we can best support them," a spokesman said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.