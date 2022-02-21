Storm Franklin causes flooding and damage to properties
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Strong winds and flooding have caused disruption in parts of Derbyshire.
Temporary flood defences have been installed in Matlock and Matlock Bath, and a house roof was blown off in Derby.
The Environment Agency has issued dozens of flood warnings for the county in the last 24 hours.
Derbyshire Police said Storm Franklin was expected to continue to cause disruption across the county throughout Monday.
The flood warnings in place are mostly on the River Derwent but there are also warnings for the River Erewash and River Trent.
In Derby, several properties were damaged by wind, including the terraced house in Wilson Street which had its roof blown off.
Derbyshire County Council said several roads have shut due to flooding.
The A6 is closed at a number of places, including at Bakewell Road in Matlock near the Arc Leisure Centre.
Police tweeted that the A6 Dale Road, between Artists Corner in Matlock Bath and B5036 in Cromford, was also shut.
The A6 Dale Road through #MatlockBath is currently closed between the Artists Corner car park and the junction with the B5036 at #Cromford.— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) February 21, 2022
This is due to flooding and damage caused by the weather conditions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/n2o7gT2UcL
BBC Radio Derby reported a car was stuck in floodwater on the A6 Derby Road in Milford.
Derbyshire Dales District Council has asked motorists not to ignore road closure signs.
#FLOODING UPDATE:#Matlock this morning.— Derbyshire Dales DC (@derbyshiredales) February 21, 2022
Please do *not* ignore road closed signs.
See the live list of road closures on @derbyshirecc's website at https://t.co/Lm4KtPzBep pic.twitter.com/1WgZWxwuHt
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has warned customers to expect disruption to services across the network and advised people to consider postponing their journey if possible.
"High winds and heavy rain present a risk of further short notice disruption caused by debris being blown onto the tracks (such as trees) and flooding," it said.