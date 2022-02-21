Storm Franklin: Roof blown off as weather disruption continues
Strong winds have blown a roof from a building as widespread weather disruption continues.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a terraced house in Wilson Street, Derby, at 16:15 GMT on Sunday.
It said damage was also caused to five other properties in the area.
No-one was injured and emergency planning officers are supporting the occupants, a fire service spokeswoman added.
A cordon was put in place, with people advised to avoid the area.
It comes amid a yellow weather warning as Storm Franklin batters most of the UK.
