Storm Franklin: Roof blown off as weather disruption continues

Image source, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews were called to Wilson Street in Derby on Sunday afternoon

Strong winds have blown a roof from a building as widespread weather disruption continues.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a terraced house in Wilson Street, Derby, at 16:15 GMT on Sunday.

It said damage was also caused to five other properties in the area.

No-one was injured and emergency planning officers are supporting the occupants, a fire service spokeswoman added.

A cordon was put in place, with people advised to avoid the area.

It comes amid a yellow weather warning as Storm Franklin batters most of the UK.

Image source, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service has advised people to avoid the area

