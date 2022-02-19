Storm Eunice: Clean-up begins across East Midlands
The clean-up in the wake of strong winds caused by Storm Eunice has begun across the East Midlands.
Trees were down, travel was disrupted and attractions were closed on Friday after an amber wind warning was issued.
Some country parks opened late on Saturday while safety inspections took place and minor travel disruption on train services continued.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for the region and other areas for Sunday afternoon.
On Friday, three people were injured in Derbyshire after a lorry fell onto a car.
In Mapperley, Nottingham, Richard Hayes said he spotted a tree had fallen on a house on his street in Lees Road, on Friday afternoon.
He said: "There is a big hole in the roof where the main branch has gone through. I heard it come down. I was walking down my drive to get in the car."
Mr Haynes put out an appeal on a community Facebook page on Saturday to ask the house owners to reach out for support if they needed help.
He said the tree was removed on Friday evening but it had left "a broken roof, guttering, and facias".
The National Trust said all its properties across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were open on Saturday despite some opening late - including Clumber Park, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire - while safety checks took place.
Rangers at Clumber Park, which was closed on Friday, were busy clearing up several large trees which had blown down.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said they expected to run a near-full timetable on Saturday but cancellations were possible because of displacement of train crew after Friday's disruption.
The operator said Network Rail had spent all night carrying out safety inspections across the network to make sure the railway was safe to travel on.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said it had a number of issues with fallen trees on Friday and highways teams were out until midnight clearing roads.
The Environment Agency said its focus had now turned to possible flooding on Sunday.
Flood alerts for the Lower Derwent, the River Trent, and the River Wye in Derbyshire, and the Lower River Soar in Leicestershire are in place.
For Sunday, a yellow weather warning for rain for parts of north Derbyshire, as well as other northern parts of the country, is in place between 00:00 and 18:00 GMT.