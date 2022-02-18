Storm Eunice: Occupants escape after lorry blows over on to car
- Published
Related Topics
Three people escaped with minor injuries after an articulated lorry was blown over on to a car.
Derbyshire Police said it happened on the A6, just north of Buxton in the county, at 14:00 GMT as Storm Eunice swept across the UK.
The force's roads policing unit said the occupants' "near death experience" came "through no fault of their own".
They reiterated an earlier warning for people to stay at home with alerts for strong winds still in place.
The A6 remains closed and will be "for some time", the force added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.