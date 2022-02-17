BBC News

Your pictures: Snow Moon on display over the East Midlands

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Image source, Sam's House
Image caption,
The Snow Moon was seen glowing in the sky above Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire

Despite Storm Dudley blasting the region, the Snow Moon - the second full moon of 2022, was bright in the sky on Wednesday evening.

Photographers captured stunning images of the Moon - also appropriately known as the Storm Moon - during gaps in the clouds.

Image source, Kasia
Image caption,
The Snow Moon was spotted peeping out from the clouds over Nottingham

The Snow Moon was given its name by Native American tribes, as February is traditionally the snowiest time of year in the US, according to NASA.

Bad weather and heavy snow made hunting difficult, so the Moon was also known as the Hunger Moon and the Storm Moon.

Image source, Mark Hallam
Image caption,
Before dark in Church Broughton, Derbyshire

It comes after the Wolf Moon - last month's full Moon - appeared in the skies on 17 January.

Image source, Chris Cookman
Image caption,
There was also some cloud in the way in Matlock, Derbyshire, but the Snow Moon could still be seen brightly shining behind rooftops
Image source, Richard in Rutland
Image caption,
It was half-covered by clouds but the Snow Moon could still be seen in Rutland
Image source, Chris Denning
Image caption,
It was not just clouds getting in the way a Wollaton Park, Nottingham

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

