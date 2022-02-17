Your pictures: Snow Moon on display over the East Midlands
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Despite Storm Dudley blasting the region, the Snow Moon - the second full moon of 2022, was bright in the sky on Wednesday evening.
Photographers captured stunning images of the Moon - also appropriately known as the Storm Moon - during gaps in the clouds.
The Snow Moon was given its name by Native American tribes, as February is traditionally the snowiest time of year in the US, according to NASA.
Bad weather and heavy snow made hunting difficult, so the Moon was also known as the Hunger Moon and the Storm Moon.
It comes after the Wolf Moon - last month's full Moon - appeared in the skies on 17 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.