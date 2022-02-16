Josh Carter stabbing: 16-year-old boy on trial accused of murder
A teenager fatally stabbed one man in the neck before wounding another, a court heard.
Josh Carter, 22, was injured on Cheapside, Derby, in the early hours of 14 August, and died in hospital two days later.
Derby Crown Court was told that a 16-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said he was acting in self-defence at the time.
He denies murder, wounding with intent and possession of a knife in public.
The court heard Mr Carter was seen on CCTV with friends at about 04:15 BST at the end of a night out.
Soon afterwards, the defendant, who had been out with his brother, was seen outside the same takeaway.
Steven Bailey, prosecuting, said groups of young men were seen "milling about" before "out of nothing" trouble began.
"Possibly over what you might call a something of nothing, a scuffle [or] a fight broke out between a number of young men," he said.
"What happened in those few seconds left [Mr Carter] as good as bleeding to death from a stab wound to the left side of his neck, which cut his carotid artery and seems to have nicked one of the bones in his spine."
'Self-defence'
The defendant fled the scene and stabbed another man in the back, Mr Bailey said, and after he fled a witness "put his finger into the knife hole to try and stem the bleeding".
He was stopped by police on Wardwick, and after being Tasered he was arrested.
When searched by officers he was found to have a lock knife with a 10cm (3.94in) blade hidden down the front of his jeans, which was covered in blood up to 7cm of the blade and had the DNA of both stab victims on it.
He claimed to have found the knife on the floor when pushed to the ground in the fight, and while admitting to the stabbings he said he acted in self-defence.
Mr Bailey told the court the defendant initially lied to police about having a weapon or being involved in an incident, and a search of his phone found pictures of him with a collection of knives.
While noting the defendant "either fell or was bundled to the ground" and another man had "kicked or at least tried to kick him" in the melee before the stabbings, he said the use of the knife went beyond any reasonable act of self-defence and showed intent to cause serious harm.
"Why else do you stick a sharp knife 7cm into the side of someone's neck?" he said.
"On what planet is that self-defence?"
The trial continues.
