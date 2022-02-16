Storm Dudley: East Midlands told to expect disruption
- Published
A warning has been issued for strong winds that could cause disruption in the East Midlands and other parts of the country.
Storm Dudley has prompted the Met Office to put out a yellow weather warning from Wednesday afternoon with 70mph (112 km/h) gusts expected.
The National Trust said the Longshaw Estate in Derbyshire would close early due to the forecast.
The yellow warning is in place until 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
The Met Office warned the high winds could affect travel on roads and railways, damage trees and buildings, and cause power cuts.
It added a second storm - Storm Eunice - is also expected later this week with a more severe amber warning for the region.
