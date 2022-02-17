Derby owner will not give up search for stolen therapy dog
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The owner of a therapy dog, who was reported as stolen six months ago, has said she will not give up the search for her pet.
Elvis, a cockerpoo, was one of three dogs taken from a kennels in Spondon, Derbyshire, in August.
He was bought as a therapy dog for her six-year-old son Oscar who has ADHD and autism.
Two people were arrested in connection with the thefts but Derbyshire Police said they were no longer being treated as suspects.
Elvis's owner Natallie said it was the news she had been dreading.
Natallie, 33, from Derby, said that over the last six months she had felt pain, sorrow and emotional turmoil.
She added her children had been "inconsolable".
She said: "I'm angry. Oscar has lost his aid and safety in his home.
"I'm scared Elvis will forget us and his home."
Natalie added she would not give up the search for her pet.
"In six weeks from now, we would have been apart from one another longer than we were together," she said.
"I feel I've failed my children and Elvis, as I failed to protect them all."
Elvis was taken from Brookfield Farm, Spondon, Derby, overnight between 3 and 4 August 2021.
Another cockapoo called Tony and a cocker spaniel called Remy were also taken.
The family of Remy, who will now be 11 months old, said they have felt "incomplete" for the past six months.
Derbyshire Police said officers will continue to investigate any new pieces of information they receive in relation to the theft.
