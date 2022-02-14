BBC News

Derbyshire PCSO charged with making indecent images of children

A PCSO is due to appear in court after being charged with making indecent images of children.

Derbyshire Police said James Land had been suspended from his position.

The 43-year-old, who the force said lives in the county borough of Conwy in north Wales, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing extreme images and six counts of voyeurism.

He is due to attend Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on 14 March.

