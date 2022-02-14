Two more £165m Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A further two members of a gang that imported £165m of cocaine into the UK have been jailed.
The 21-strong gang was at one point making £400,000 a day, police said.
At Derby Crown Court, Narinderpal Sahota, 39, of Village Street, Derby, was handed a 10-year sentence after admitting conspiring to supply cocaine.
Tyrone Gibbons, 33, of Sandringham Drive, Derby, was jailed for seven years and seven months after pleading guilty to the same charge.
Sahota was also jailed for conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property.
The pair were jailed on 4 February.
In January, ringleader Paldip Mahngar was jailed for 18 years and three months.
His trial heard the gang had two "offices" in Luton and Derby, with an estimated £18.6m being made between 16 March and 30 April 2020.
The final gang member, Talvinder Johal, 37, of Turnpike Drive, Luton, will be sentenced at a later date.
