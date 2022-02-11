Police release image in Derbyshire sexual assault appeal
Police investigating a sexual assault at a Derbyshire pub have released an image in a bid to track down a man.
Derbyshire Police said a woman reported being sexually assaulted at the Cavendish Arms in Doveridge on 11 January.
The attacker is described as being about 5ft 6in tall and having a Birmingham accent, the force added.
At the time, he was with another man of similar height and was wearing a flat cap and black tracksuit.
A force spokesman said officers were keen to speak to the man pictured in relation to the assault.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
