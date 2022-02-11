Finley Boden: Two deny murder of 10-month-old on Christmas Day
Two people have denied murdering a 10-month-old boy who was found unresponsive on Christmas Day in 2020.
Finley Boden died after paramedics attended a house in Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, in the early hours of 25 December 2020.
Derby Crown Court heard he had suffered multiple fractures and burns.
Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of Romford Way in Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of neglect.
The pair are alleged to have neglected the boy between 17 November and 25 December 2020 by failing to seek medical help for his injuries.
They are also accused of assaulting the baby in a way that was "likely to cause unnecessary suffering".
Finley was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
The man and woman also face further charges of supplying and possessing cannabis.
They were remanded back into custody and are due to appear at the same court on 20 May.
A provisional trial date has been set for 31 October.
