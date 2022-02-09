Derby residents quizzed over taxi CCTV plan
By Heather Burman and Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
People in Derby are being asked to give their views on whether CCTV cameras should be installed in taxis in the city.
The city council is considering the move to improve driver and passenger safety.
Residents are being asked if they would have any privacy concerns if the cameras were installed inside hackney carriages and private-hire cabs.
The consultation is due to run until 20 April.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a city council report stated any CCTV system would be "required to be of a high specification so that images were clear enough for use in any litigious (legal or court) purpose".
The report said there would be a cost to vehicle owners of about £500.
As part of the consultation, people are being asked if CCTV should be mandatory, voluntary or not installed at all.
Maddy Ahmed from Derby taxi firm PJ Cars said he supported the idea of CCTV installation but felt it should be optional not mandatory.
He said: "I think it is a brilliant idea for the driver's safety and the passenger's safety.
"There's so many situations where there is a problem with the customer and the driver and it goes further with the police. CCTV can save one another - you can see whose fault it is, it's all there.
"The cost is concerning. I think it should be a choice for the driver."
