Murder charge after woman's body found at Littleover house

Published
Kathryn Jane Harris, known as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her home, police said

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman at a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday.

The force said Kathryn Jane Harris, known as Katy, was found injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Conrad Iyayi, 44, of Oak Crescent, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Derby later.

Police said officers and forensic units would continue to work in the Oak Crescent area "over the coming days".

Police said they were called to the house in Oak Crescent early on Sunday

