Calls for Matlock-Nottingham rail service to be reinstated
By Sandish Shoker & Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Thousands of rail passengers have asked for the return of an "essential" train service.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) suspended the direct Matlock to Nottingham trains as part of cutbacks to 43 services.
The company blamed staff shortages and service "complexities" for the changes but just over half of journeys were reinstated in December.
Passengers who now have to change in Derby say their journey times have doubled.
More than 7,600 people have signed a petition calling for the rail service to be brought back.
Campaigner Gary Parsons says some commuters have seen their journey times more than double after having to change at Derby.
"It's an essential route for so many people, especially now that we have returned to our offices [and] to education," he said.
"There are nurses that I've heard of that are struggling to be able to get to NHS clinics.
"It's affecting people on a daily basis."
'Deeply disappointing'
A new timetable in December saw a number of suspended services reinstated, but the Matlock-Nottingham route has not returned.
EMR had said the reduced service was due to run until December 2021, but now says it is "continuing to investigate other options which may help to mitigate the impact on customers".
"We have been clear that we would like to go further and provide more services but this was dependent on a continued improvement in Covid-related absence, further improvements in our Nottingham hub and the delivery of additional trains," a spokesman said.
"Regrettably, we have not received additional trains and we do not have a firm timeline for their arrival.
"We understand this is deeply disappointing for our customers and we are very sorry we are not able to reintroduce through services between Matlock and Nottingham at this time."
