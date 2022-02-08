Derby Cathedral to welcome art installation of 8,000 paper doves
A large-scale art installation of about 8,000 paper doves suspended from ribbons is coming to Derby Cathedral.
The Peace Doves, created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker, will be open to the public from 23 April to 12 June.
It will hang above the nave of the cathedral accompanied by a soundscape from composer David Harper.
Schools, community groups, wellbeing organisations and the public have been invited to decorate the doves with messages of peace, love and hope.
A spokesperson for the cathedral said the messages would help create "a unique piece that reflects the thoughts and feelings of Derby citizens, from all faiths, ages and backgrounds".
Entry is free with a suggested donation of £3 per person.
Donations will go towards work on the building, said organisers.
