Baslow: Appeal after man assaulted during burglary
Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted when he went to investigate a burglary, officers said.
Derbyshire Police said it was called to reports of a break-in at a house in Church View Drive, Baslow, at about 09:30 GMT on Friday.
A neighbour went to investigate after hearing an alarm and suffered an injury to his hand when he was assaulted by three men, the force added.
The men are thought to have headed towards Sheffield in a silver Kia Soul.
Officers are keen to talk to any drivers with dashcams who were in the area, as well as anyone with CCTV, that may have captured the car leaving the scene.
They also want to speak to a man, pictured by police, who was in the area in the days leading up to the burglary.
