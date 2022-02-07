Allestree Park: Council warning over 'growing' dog poo problem
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
Irresponsible owners leaving behind dog faeces in a park is "a growing issue" for visitors, a city council says.
Derby City Council said owners not picking up dog poo was becoming a big problem at the city's Allestree Park and reminded them they could be fined.
They said not only was it "unsightly" but also posed a serious health risk to anyone who comes into contact with it.
Councillor Jerry Pearce said visitors should be able to use the park without worrying about what they step in.
'Risking people's safety'
Mr Pearce, cabinet member for Streetpride and public spaces, added: "We should be able to use these amazing parks without having to worry about what we may step in or what our children may get on their hands.
"By not cleaning up after your animal, you are not only ruining our parks but also risking the safety of the people using the parks."
The council said the effects of coming into contact with dog faeces could be "extremely serious, particularly for young children", and added: "Some people may not give a second thought to leaving behind their animal's poo, however what they may not think about is the potential risk of toxocariasis, an infection that is caused by roundworm parasites."
The authority is currently consulting on plans to turn the 320-acre Allestree Park into the UK's largest urban rewilding space.
