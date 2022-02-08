Supermarket manager's Peak District photo wins international acclaim
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A supermarket manager says he is "ecstatic and proud" after his photograph won in a category of an international competition.
Lee Howdle captured a sunset at Bamford Edge, Derbyshire, winning him first place in the Breathing Spaces category in the International Garden Photographer of the Year for 2021.
The "overwhelmed" 35-year-old said it was the first time since 2014 that a photograph from England had won the category.
Previous winners have captured scenes from Italy, the US, Iceland and New Zealand.
'One of those wow moments'
Mr Howdle said he started taking pictures of landscapes on his mobile phone at the age of 21 during his morning runs, and later found an interest in wildlife photography.
He said it was only in 2018 that he became fascinated with breath-taking views in the Peak District.
Mr Howdle said the picture - entitled Bamford Beauty - was the "best scene" he had witnessed in the national park.
"A lot to take in, the fire sunset sky, low-hanging mist, the wall leading to Ladybower Reservoir and the heather in bloom," he said.
"It was one of those wow moments that I'll remember forever."
Mr Howdle said he entered the prestigious photography competition, which attracts thousands of entrants from across the world, for the first time last October.
He submitted seven photographs in total, three of which were shortlisted.
He said he was "speechless" when he was told of his winning entry.
"I just couldn't believe it," he said. "My mind didn't register the success of the photo. It was mind-blowing to win.
"I'm not a professional photographer. I'm just Lee from Langley Mill."
Mr Howdle said taking pictures was a hobby he enjoyed with three friends.
"I just pick up my camera on my day off and head out," he said. "It's a release from the day job.
"I'll always be grateful for what photography and the Peak District gave me; an opportunity to become myself again."
Mr Howdle added he would not take up photography full-time, but would be entering the competition again this year.
Bamford Beauty is now part of an exhibition at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, until 6 March.
