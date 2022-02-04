BBC News

Team GB's cycling team relocates to Derby for seven months

As well as cycling at the velodrome, the team will use facilities at the University of Derby

The British Cycling team has relocated to Derby for a seven-month residency.

As well as using Derby Arena, the team will use facilities at the University of Derby as they train in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Team GB's Olympic cycling programme has moved while their home at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester undergoes renovation work.

Tom Stanton, from the team, said there was a huge opportunity to "put down some roots" in Derby.

Great Britain's cyclists, including Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny, have enjoyed a number of recent successes at the Olympics

Mr Stanton, who is head of performance pathways, added: "We are really excited to be setting up home in Derby for the coming months.

"For us there is a huge opportunity to supercharge the sport in the city and to put down some roots which leave a real legacy to be built upon.

"The velodrome is a fantastic facility and we are hoping to enhance this further through upgrades of timing systems and further development of the arena's staff."

In Tokyo, cyclist Jason Kenny became the first Team GB athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals

Councillor Ross McCristal, Derby City Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture, tourism and wellbeing, said: "Derby Arena has some of the finest track cycling facilities in the country and we are delighted to welcome the British Cycling team here.

"From beginner to elite, our team of coaches are here to encourage all our cyclists to get the most from the sport, but it's exciting to share the track with some of the best in the country.

"I'm sure it's something to inspire the future generation of Olympians in our city."

