Keely Birks: Driver jailed after teenage girl killed in crash
A hit-and-run driver who crashed into a teenage girl at 75mph (120 km/h) has been jailed for six years.
Peter Petrie was already banned from the road and driving on a temporary wheel when he hit 17-year-old Keely Birks in Allenton, Derby.
The force of the impact threw her 111 metres (364ft), the city's crown court was told.
Petrie admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.
He was also banned from driving for 15 years.
Derby Crown Court heard Petrie, who had 23 previous convictions from 41 offences and had two concurrent driving bans in force, was seen to drive through a red light shortly before the collision.
CCTV showed he was driving at 75mph (120 km/h) in a 40mph (64 km/h) area, and on a temporary wheel with a 50mph (80 km/h) limit, moments before he hit Ms Birks and narrowly missed the friend she was with.
Petrie then drove away and dumped the car but was found by police hiding at a friend's house two days later.
Judge Shaun Smith QC said: "I want to make it clear there is no price for human life, there never can be and I am most certainly not putting a price on Keely's.
"Neither can a sentence be measured by revenge - I must do the best I can to do justice to all sides.
"But whatever I choose to do it can sadly never bring back Keely to those who loved and continue to love her."
