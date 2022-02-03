Langwith Junction: Freda Walker, 86, died of head injuries in home attack
- Published
A woman who died in an attack at her home suffered head injuries and airway obstruction, an inquest has heard.
Freda Walker, 86, was found at a house in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.
An inquest into Mrs Walker's death was opened and adjourned at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on Thursday.
Assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, Susan Evans, said Mrs Walker was identified at Leicester Royal Infirmary by her niece.
She said a post-mortem examination had found the provisional cause of death was head injuries and airway obstruction "pending further tests".
She added that Mrs Walker was born in Warsop, Nottinghamshire and was a retired machinist.
Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of 15 January.
Vasile Culea, 33, of Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, has since been charged with the murder of Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.
He was remanded in custody and given a provisional trial date of 4 October.
Ms Evans said Derbyshire Police had kept her updated on their investigation.
"The coronial investigation is suspended until the conclusion of the trial," she added.
"May I express my condolences to the family."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.