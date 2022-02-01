Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls
A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls.
Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13.
He was also found guilty of two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.
The 41-year-old had denied the offences but was found guilty at a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Derbyshire Police said the girls were abused in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
The force said both victims had attempted to take their own lives as a result.
Det Con Brett Turner praised the victims for their bravery.
"Without their support and resilience Jamie Dawson would not have been brought to justice," he said.
"His actions, and then continued denials, show him to be nothing short of evil.
"The sentence imposed on him is one of the highest I have seen as an officer and is testament to the truly horrific crimes he committed.
"While it goes no way to repairing the damage that he wrought on these two women - I hope that this is the beginning of a new, brighter, chapter for them both, free of Dawson's shadow."
