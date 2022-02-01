Man admits causing death of teenage girl in Derby crash
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old girl in a crash in Derby.
Keely Birks died in hospital following the collision involving a Vauxhall Astra in Harvey Road, Allenton, Derby, on 20 November.
Peter Petrie, 27, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
Judge Shaun Smith QC said he would be sentenced on Friday.
Petrie, no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
Addressing Petrie, the judge said: "I am going to adjourn your case until Friday. We need to grasp the nettle and deal with you.
"You need to know what you will be serving and the family need to have some closure."
