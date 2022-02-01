Derby drug feud gun ambush gang jailed
By Sonia Kataria & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A gang who ambushed and tried to shoot a rival several times as part of a feud over drugs have been jailed.
Police said Ismail Hussain secretly took friends to a bogus truce meeting in Moorway Lane, Derby, in May 2020.
The victim was shot at five times and police said it was "sheer good fortune" no-one was killed or seriously hurt.
All of the nine men admitted their part in the shooting and eight of them were sentenced to prison at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
Detectives said the meeting had been set up after a brick was thrown through a window of Hussain's family home in Derby in April 2020.
They said the victim ran away after he realised Hussain was waiting in a car with Andre Bushay, Abdullah Mohammed and Daniyal Riasat.
Bushay and another man pulled out a pair of handguns and fired five shots, missing the victim, they added.
Hussain, 24, Bushay, 35, Mohammed, 25, and Riasat, 24, all admitted conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Hamza Qamar, 24, Omar Ali, 23, Zain Riasat, 26, Numaan Hussain, 27, and Mohammed Zen, 27, all admitted assisting an offender.
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit established the group secured the guns, car and false registration plates used in the attack from people in Derby and Oxfordshire.
Det Con Alistair Orpwood, of Derbyshire Police, said: "That nobody was killed or seriously hurt during this shooting was thanks to sheer good fortune.
"The firing of two handguns in a quiet suburban street shows the level of violence that this group are prepared to use and their jailing is clearly good news for the communities in Derbyshire and Oxfordshire."
Sentencing result
Hussain, of Moorway Lane, and Mohammed, of no fixed abode, were both sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.
Bushay, of Suffield Road, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was jailed for seven years and eight months.
Qamar, of Chestnut Avenue, Derby, was jailed for three years.
Ali, of Saunders Road, Oxford, and Riasat, of no fixed abode, were both jailed for 19 months.
Numaan Hussain, of Crewe Street, Derby, and Zen, of Stone Hill Road, Derby, were both sentenced to 76 weeks in prison.
Riasat, 24, of Outram Road, Oxford, will be sentenced at a future date.
