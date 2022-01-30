Derby County fans march to Pride Park in support of club
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
Thousands of Derby County fans have marched through the city following the financial crisis at the club.
The Rams went into administration in September and have an extra month to prove to the Football League how they will fund the rest of the season.
On Sunday, close to 10,000 fans gathered outside the Assembly Rooms before walking to Pride Park ahead of the game against Birmingham City.
They carried banners and sang chants urging their club to be saved.
Derby County remain in the Championship relegation zone, eight points from safety, and fans await information over a preferred bidder for the club.
Birmingham City fans also joined the march in solidarity with their opposing club's fans ahead of the 13:30 GMT kick-off.
Earlier this week, Derby manager Wayne Rooney turned down the chance of a move to Premier League club Everton and urged fans to "keep supporting us".
"We will keep working to do our job but the stuff off the field is out of our control," he said.
"We just need assurances this club can move forward as quickly as possible."
Jack Tymon, BBC Radio Derby
There is a lot of pride but there is an element of disappointment too. There is a desperation for their club to be saved.
They are marching side by side, hand in hand, and some are dressed as rams, because they want to get recognition for what's happened to their club over the past few years.
They want to show the people of Derby, Derbyshire and the whole country what this club means to them and to this city.
They just want to have their voices heard.
