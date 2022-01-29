Couple left 'heartbroken' by work at Derbyshire cemetery
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A couple say they are heartbroken after finding workmen digging up a cemetery and dumping soil on graves.
Pete and Louise Briggs discovered the work being carried out at All Saints' Church in Ockbrook, Derby, on Friday.
They said in places the soil mounds were 3ft (0.9m) high. The church apologised and promised the gravestones would all be restored.
Mr Briggs said: "It's heart-breaking. There's no other word for it.
"This church has got a lot of memories. Both my parents got married here, and I was christened here, and to come and see it in this condition it's just too upsetting."
The couple had been to visit the grave of Mr Briggs's mother, Gwendoline, who died in December 2018.
They said when they questioned workmen on what was happening they dismissed their concerns.
"It was extremely disrespectful," said Mrs Briggs.
"I tried to explain but they smirked at me... and used language that you really wouldn't use.
"As far as I'm concerned this is still sacred ground.
"I don't care what they build on it, people come here to see their loved ones and we expect not to come and trawl over people's graves or stand over mountains of soil."
The church is closed while building work is carried out to repair the roof and install new toilets and heating.
Rev Timothy Sumpter said it was the first renovation on the site in 50 years.
He said he was surprised to hear of problems with the contractors and added: "We are really sorry that's happened and I need to have a chat with them next week to talk through that.
"The work needs to go ahead but we do need to learn about where we are putting the earth and certainly not onto headstones.
"Really sorry from the church community for any unintended hurt that's been caused through the work.
"As soon as the earth is back over the pipes, all the headstones and graves will be back to exactly how they were before the work started."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.