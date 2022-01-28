Gianne Obafial death: Driver who ran over teen jailed for manslaughter
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for the manslaughter of a teenager who died after a hit-and-run.
Gianne Obafial, 19, died in hospital on 28 July, nine days after a car drove over him in Mercian Way, Derby.
After a fight, Lawson Byrd got in his car and drove at Mr Obafial, who fell over. Byrd then drove over him and left, the court heard.
Judge Shaun Smith QC said Byrd "positioned" and "aimed" the car at Mr Obafial while he was on the pavement.
Sentencing Byrd, 19, the judge said: "You were the aggressor when you got out of the car. There was no reason to go towards him.
"The engine in your car was running. Your car was pointing in the direction you wanted to go and intended to go.
"You could have driven off and left him. You could have driven off when the fighting started. You chose to get out of the car and pursue him.
"You got back in the car and once your passengers got back in, you made the conscious decision to use it as a weapon."
'It's not fair'
In a victim impact statement read in court, Mr Obafial's mother said seeing her son in hospital was "one of the most painful experiences".
She said: "It makes me so angry the way they took Gianne from me. It's not fair."
Mr Obafial leaves two brothers, aged nine and 10, who still come into their parents' room at night crying because of what happened, his mother said.
The defendant had denied both murder and manslaughter but after a trial at Derby Crown Court, he was found guilty of manslaughter.
Byrd, of Ash Close, Burton-upon-Trent, was also disqualified from driving for 13 years and will be required to take an extended re-test.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.