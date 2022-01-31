Ayia Napa: Woman wins appeal against gang rape lie conviction
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyprus has had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.
The woman, then 19, told Cypriot police she had been raped by a group of 12 Israeli men in Ayia Napa in July 2019.
The Derbyshire teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.
Her conviction was overturned at the country's Supreme Court.
The woman's case had outraged women's rights campaigners, who gathered outside court ahead of the decision being handed down on Monday.
The woman had not had to serve her original four-month sentence in prison, as it had been suspended by the judge.
However, barrister Michael Polak, from Justice Abroad, said she had wanted to get the conviction overturned in order to clear her name.
The woman's family now want the original rape allegations she made to be investigated, in order for her to get "true justice".
