Derbyshire council to quadruple tax for long-term empty homes
By David Pittam and Eddie Bisknell
Owners of long-term empty homes will be charged four times as much council tax, a local authority has decided.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said the extra cost would apply to homes that had been empty for 10 years or more.
Those empty for five or more will be charged triple.
The authority said empty homes were a "wasted resource" and bringing them back into use was essential to provide sufficient housing for residents.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new charges would come into force from April 2023.
The authority introduced a double tax charge for empty homes in 2019, which it said had already reduced the total number of empty houses.
In October 2021 there were 776 empty homes in the Dales, of which 181 had been empty for more than two years.
The number of homes empty for five or more years stands at 37 and the number of homes empty for 10 years or more is 38.
'Disgrace'
Rob Cogings, the council's head of housing, told a district council meeting on Thursday: "A reasonable person would agree that a home being empty for more than five or more than ten years is a bit too long.
"Some are reluctant empty homeowners and don't have the wherewithal or resources to bring it back into use.
"Some people are in it just for the money, to see the property increase in value over time
"Some may have health issues preventing them from taking action.
"Some people are making bad investments and we are not here to bail them out, if people are making poor decisions, in my mind, it is not for the public sector to bail them out."
Councillor Mike Ratcliffe added: "It is nothing short of a disgrace that you have got people clambering for accommodation and they're in full sight of an empty house which is regarded as a bricks and mortar asset instead of as a genuine home provision."
