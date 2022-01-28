Derbyshire care home closure threat causing 'great anxiety'
By Amy Phipps and Georgia Roberts
BBC News
- Published
Relatives of residents living in a number of care homes facing closure say the uncertainty is "upsetting" and causing "anxiety".
A consultation is under way into the future of seven county council-run care homes in Derbyshire.
It had been thought the homes were safe after previous closure plans were shelved following mass objections.
But Derbyshire County Council said the homes required significant maintenance and refurbishment.
The authority launched a 12-week consultation last month offering three options for the future of the seven facilities.
The options are to refurbish the homes, close them and move the residents to another local provision or to close them and move the residents to any available provision.
If it is decided the homes will be refurbished residents will still need to leave for up to 40 weeks while the work is carried out.
The homes in question are:
- Ladycross House, Sandiacre
- Beechcroft, West Hallam
- East Clune, Clowne
- Holmlea, Tibshelf
- The Spinney, Brimington
- Goyt Valley House, New Mills
- Gernon Manor, Bakewell
Janet Burns, whose mother Sylvia lives at Ladycross House, said she felt angry it was once again facing closure.
"They've just spent £68,000 on a new kitchen, the bathroom is state-of-the-art, everything was carpeted, reupholstered, and now they want to close it," she said.
She said her mother had dementia and she feared she might "lose her" if she was forced to move out.
"My mum will be so much more confused. These carers know her habits, everything," she said.
"I just don't think she'll be here long if they move her."
Glenys Cattermole's 90-year-old mother is also a resident at Ladycross House.
She and her husband Cliff said the fresh consultation had put pressure on the family again.
"It's upsetting. We don't know what's going off and my mum's determined not to go anywhere," said Mrs Cattermole.
'Leaving friends'
Stuart Richardson's mother Willina has lived at Goyt Valley House for almost three years.
He said she was registered blind and had mobility problems.
"She's been very happy there until the talk of it closing - that's caused her great anxiety and stress," he said.
"My mother's 93. Wherever she goes it will mean leaving friends that she's made and I very much doubt she'll survive to make the journey."
He added he did not understand what work needed doing and said a lot of refurbishments had already been carried out.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: "We understand how disruptive this is for our residents and their families.
"These ageing homes require significant maintenance and refurbishment.
"Even if the homes are refurbished, they do not have the space, facilities or capability to be adapted to meet the needs of increasingly frail older people, which affects our ability to provide high quality care."
The consultation is due to close in March before a final decision is made by the authority.
