Heanor: Four hurt and homes evacuated after house fire
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Derbyshire.
Police said neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution due to fears of a gas leak following the blaze in Hands Street, Heanor, at 04:45 GMT.
Nobody is thought to have suffered serious injuries, the force added.
Neighbours were allowed back into their properties about two hours later once engineers had ensured there was no danger.
The road was also closed for about five hours.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
