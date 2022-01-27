The Canaan Trust: Guest house could become shelter for homeless women
A charity is hoping to turn a former guest house into supported accommodation for homeless women.
The Canaan Trust is in the process of buying the property next door to its current facility for homeless men in Long Eaton, Derbyshire.
The charity already supports women but this would be the first time it was able to provide accommodation.
The new house will help a variety of women from those leaving care to those fleeing domestic abuse.
'Work to do'
Kevin Curtis, project manager for the trust, said they had been looking for a suitable property for some time.
"Then it happened to be that the property next door became available so we put an offer in and the offer has been accepted," he said.
"Our desire has been for a long while to open a provision for females and that is what we're envisioning doing."
He said it was still "early doors" as the purchase hasn't been finalised yet but if it does go through as planned the trust will have a lot of work to do.
"We're going to have to gut it literally because the place is falling apart," he said.
"It would not meet any health and safety standards - it certainly wouldn't meet fire regulations or any inspection for a HMO licence."
He said the charity completed a similar project about 18 years ago with its current building.
Since then it has been helping to provide men with a home, often for several months.
