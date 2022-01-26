CCTV appeal after woman assaulted in Langley Mill
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted.
The Derbyshire force said it happened on Cromford Road in Langley Mill sometime between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT on Sunday 16 January.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before assaulting her, police said.
The force would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured.
