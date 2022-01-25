Two detained after man's face fractured in Chesterfield fight
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man's face was fractured in a fight outside a KFC.
Police said they were called to West Bars, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday.
A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital and two men, aged 33 and 37, were detained.
The force has asked anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to get in touch.
