Robert Lindsay: 'Power to the people' to save Derby County
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Actor and Derby County fan Robert Lindsay says he has been rallying other famous supporters to help keep the club alive.
The Rams are in a race against time to find a new buyer after going into administration last year.
Lindsay, best known for his roles in Citizen Smith and My Family, is a long-time supporter of the club.
He cited his character Wolfie Smith's catchphrase "power to the people", as he pledged to help the club survive.
The Championship side face expulsion from the league if they cannot secure their financial future but a potential takeover is being threatened by legal cases brought by other clubs.
Mr Lindsay said he left Derbyshire aged 17 to live in London but still regards it as his home.
"The town and the community of Derbyshire mean a lot to me - I love the people, I miss the people, I go back a lot and I love going to Pride Park," he told BBC Radio Derby.
He said he had "so many happy memories" from supporting the club, including taking his father to the opening of Pride Park Stadium and recording the anthem Steve Bloomer's Watchin', which is still played at matches.
The prospect of the club folding would making his father "turn in his grave", Mr Lindsay said.
He has discussed the Rams' predicament with another celebrity Rams supporter, actor Jack O'Connell, and the pair hope to get more high profile fans on board.
"Niall Horan from One Direction is a big fan, we've been trying to get hold of him," he said.
"We can add to the voices. Hopefully we have a bit of sway, we have a bit of prestige in our industry."
But he acknowledged a solution to the deadlock threatening the club's future would need to come from within football.
"I think the demands by Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough, these grievances should be put aside at the moment," he said.
"I think clubs need to stand together."
On Friday it was reported a wealthy US family, based in New England, had made a formal offer to buy Derby County.
Earlier, the English Football League (EFL) said a meeting with the club's administrators had been pushed back to allow "additional progress" to be made.
