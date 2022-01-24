Man taken to hospital after Derby stabbing
A man has been taken to hospital after he was found with a stab wound at a city centre property.
Police said officers were called to Kings Mead Walk in Derby at about 09:45 GMT on Sunday along with paramedics and the air ambulance.
They found a man who had been the victim of a "serious assault" and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Derbyshire Police said it did not believe there to be any risk to the wider public.
